Ranchi: Iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni took time out of his hectic IPL schedule to cast his vote alongside his family, on Monday.
View this post on Instagram
Use your Power
A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT
Use your Power
A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT
Dhoni reached the polling station less than 24 hours after leading Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.
After casting his vote, Dhoni also put up a short video on social media with daughter Ziva, who told his father's legion of fans to "go and vote just like Mumma and Papa did".
On Tuesday in Chennai, he will lead CSK against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the IPL.
Updated Date: May 06, 2019 20:21:10 IST
May 06, 2019 20:21:10 IST
