First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni flies to Ranchi to cast vote in ongoing Lok Sabha elections

Former India captain MS Dhoni reached the polling station less than 24 hours after leading Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Press Trust of India, May 06, 2019 20:19:58 IST

Ranchi: Iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni took time out of his hectic IPL schedule to cast his vote alongside his family, on Monday.


View this post on Instagram

Use your Power

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Dhoni reached the polling station less than 24 hours after leading Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

After casting his vote, Dhoni also put up a short video on social media with daughter Ziva, who told his father's legion of fans to "go and vote just like Mumma and Papa did".

On Tuesday in Chennai, he will lead CSK against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the IPL.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 20:21:10 IST

Tags : Chennai Super King, Cricket, Kings XI Punjab, Lok Sabha Elections, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all