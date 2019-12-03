First Cricket
Chattogram Challengers say Chris Gayle will feature in second half of Bangladesh Premier League

West Indies star cricketer Chris Gayle is likely to play in the tournament after 4 January in the three league phase games.

Asian News International, Dec 03, 2019 13:48:35 IST

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chattogram Challengers have announced that West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle will participate in the upcoming tournament.

"Chris Gayle has a hamstring niggle," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chattogram's managing director KM Rifatuzzaman, as saying. "He will need a bit of time to be completely fit. He was always going to play in the BPL and even though we will not have him for the entire campaign, he will be available in the latter part," he added.

File image of Chris Gayle. AP

The left-handed batsman is likely to play in the tournament after 4 January in the three league phase games.

Gayle has featured in every season of the BPL and has smashed most centuries in the tournament's history, including a swashbuckling inning of 146 against Dhaka Dynamites in the 2017 final.

Gayle last played in an international match in August against India and scored 72 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60.

Gayle is West Indies' highest run-scorer in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. He made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket.

