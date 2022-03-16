Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Charlotte Dean, Heather Knight help England collect first Women's World Cup points with win over India

Cricket

Charlotte Dean, Heather Knight help England collect first Women's World Cup points with win over India

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 16th, 2022
  • 13:46:49 IST
Jhulan Goswami created history for India, becoming the first bowler to scalp 250 wickets in WODIs, but India went down to England in a match at the Women's World Cup 2022. Twitter @BCCIWomen

Jhulan Goswami created history for India, becoming the first bowler to scalp 250 wickets in WODIs, but India went down to England in a match at the Women's World Cup 2022. Twitter @BCCIWomen

England players celebrate the wicket of Jhulan Goswami. India were bundled out for just 134 inside 37 overs. Twitter @cricketworldcup

England players celebrate the wicket of Jhulan Goswami. India were bundled out for just 134 inside 37 overs. Twitter @cricketworldcup

Heather Knight played a captain's knock, scoring 53 off 72 balls. AFP

Heather Knight played a captain's knock, scoring 53 off 72 balls. AFP

Meghna Singh celebrates the wicket of Danii Wyatt. Meghna finished with figures of 3/26, an impressive spell among the Indian bowlers. AFP

Meghna Singh celebrates the wicket of Danielle Wyatt. Meghna finished with figures of 3/26, an impressive spell among the Indian bowlers. AFP

Nat Sciver contributed 45 runs before being dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar

Nat Sciver contributed 45 runs before being dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar

Updated Date: March 16, 2022 13:46:49 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: South Africa jump to second spot after beating England
First Cricket News

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: South Africa jump to second spot after beating England

Check out the updated points table of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India hope to land knockout blow on struggling England
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India hope to land knockout blow on struggling England

India and England find themselves at the opposite ends of the spectrum at the moment; while India have exhibited the traits of a worthy semi-final contender, England are on the verge of bowing out with three losses in as many games

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India's Jhulan Goswami becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in tournament history
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India's Jhulan Goswami becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in tournament history

Jhulan Goswami achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.