  • Chandrayaan-3: 'Witnessing History from Dublin', Indian team celebrates mission's success in Ireland; see video

Chandrayaan-3: 'Witnessing History from Dublin', Indian team celebrates mission's success in Ireland; see video

Shortly after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon, the BCCI posted a video showing members of the Indian team eagerly watching live coverage and breaking into celebrations in Dublin, where they are currently playing Ireland in a T20I series.

Screengrab of video posted on X by @BCCI showing the Indian cricket team in Ireland watching live coverage of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the south pole of the Moon

Wednesday, 23 August will go down as a historic day for India, a day when the nation finally reached the Moon after coming within touching distance in 2019.

More than a billion people, including the hardworking scientists monitoring developments at Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru, cheered in unison as the Chandrayaan-3 mission completed a successful soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening.

Read | With Chandrayaan 3, India successfully courts Moon, date fixed with Sun

India not only joined the United States, Russia and China as one of only a handful of nations to have set foot on the Earth’s only natural satellite, but is also achieved the historic feat of becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole that until now had been completely unexplored.

And among those watching the developments with bated breath several thousands of kilometres away from the country was the Indian cricket team that is currently participating in a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.

Opinion | Why Mission Chandrayaan-3 is a giant leap for India

Shortly after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video showing members of the Jasprit Bumrah-led team eagerly watching live coverage.

Bumrah and the rest of the squad along with the coaching staff are huddled around a television placed at the edge of the playing area at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, where they are to face Ireland in the tour finale later today.

“Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India’s Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon’s South Pole,” wrote the BCCI in its post on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Additionally, a plenty of leading names in Indian cricket joined in to celebrate the occasion, including Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar as well as current skipper Rohit Sharma and batting superstar Virat Kohli.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published on: August 23, 2023 20:04:00 IST

