Wednesday, 23 August will go down as a historic day for India, a day when the nation finally reached the Moon after coming within touching distance in 2019.

More than a billion people, including the hardworking scientists monitoring developments at Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru, cheered in unison as the Chandrayaan-3 mission completed a successful soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening.

India not only joined the United States, Russia and China as one of only a handful of nations to have set foot on the Earth’s only natural satellite, but is also achieved the historic feat of becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole that until now had been completely unexplored.

And among those watching the developments with bated breath several thousands of kilometres away from the country was the Indian cricket team that is currently participating in a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin.

Shortly after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video showing members of the Jasprit Bumrah-led team eagerly watching live coverage.

Bumrah and the rest of the squad along with the coaching staff are huddled around a television placed at the edge of the playing area at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, where they are to face Ireland in the tour finale later today.

“Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India’s Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon’s South Pole,” wrote the BCCI in its post on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, a plenty of leading names in Indian cricket joined in to celebrate the occasion, including Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar as well as current skipper Rohit Sharma and batting superstar Virat Kohli.

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा

@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high. India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K… pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023

That’s got a nice ring to it A proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isro for all their efforts. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 23, 2023