India celebrated a historic day on Wednesday, 23 August, by becoming only the fourth nation in history to successfully land on the Moon.

What was even more commendable on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) part was the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 mission that achieved soft landing of the Vikram Lander module on the south pole of the Earth’s only natural satellite. The Moon’s south pole had not been explored in previous successful missions by the United States, the erstwhile USSR (present-day Russia) and China, and India certainly have the bragging rights in the ‘Space Race’.

Celebrations erupted not just at Chandrayaan-3’s mission control centre at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru upon successful landing but across the nation as well as in other parts of the world wherever Indians have set foot. That includes Dublin, Ireland where the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team watched the proceedings with bated breath on a television at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground ahead of the third and final T20I against Ireland.

Chandrayaan-3 also dominated trends on social media, including on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) where several leading cricketers, both current as well as former, applauded the achievement.

We take a look at some of the reactions below:

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा

@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high. India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K… pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023

Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud

Jai Hind! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023

– The to reach the lunar south pole.

That’s got a nice ring to it A proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isro for all their efforts. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 23, 2023

First nation to land on the south side of the moon! What a proud moment for all of us. No praise high enough for the brilliant minds at @isro #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/2RP2jvqD2V — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 23, 2023

Every Indian should be walking 10 feet tall today. Salute our scientists who keep evolving at the rate of naughts. @isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #Vikramlanding pic.twitter.com/JGZkFlWHxS — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 23, 2023

Proud moment for India! Congratulations @isro on the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.#Chandrayaan3Landing — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 23, 2023