Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Chandrayaan 3: 'Every Indian should be walking 10 feet tall today', Leading cricketers hail successful landing on Moon

Cricket

Chandrayaan 3: 'Every Indian should be walking 10 feet tall today', Leading cricketers hail successful landing on Moon

India on Wednesday became the first country to land on the Moon's south pole, and only the fourth nation to land on the Earth's only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 3: 'Every Indian should be walking 10 feet tall today', Leading cricketers hail successful landing on Moon

Representational image. Credit: X/@isro

India celebrated a historic day on Wednesday, 23 August, by becoming only the fourth nation in history to successfully land on the Moon.

What was even more commendable on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) part was the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 mission that achieved soft landing of the Vikram Lander module on the south pole of the Earth’s only natural satellite. The Moon’s south pole had not been explored in previous successful missions by the United States, the erstwhile USSR (present-day Russia) and China, and India certainly have the bragging rights in the ‘Space Race’.

Explained: What will the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover do after landing on Moon?

Related Articles

Chandrayaan-3:

Chandrayaan-3: 'Witnessing History from Dublin', Indian team celebrates mission's success in Ireland; see video

Chandrayaan-3:

Russia eyes the Moon with Luna 25 mission, may beat India’s Chandrayaan 3

Celebrations erupted not just at Chandrayaan-3’s mission control centre at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru upon successful landing but across the nation as well as in other parts of the world wherever Indians have set foot. That includes Dublin, Ireland where the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team watched the proceedings with bated breath on a television at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground ahead of the third and final T20I against Ireland.

Also Read | With Chandrayaan 3, India successfully courts Moon, date fixed with Sun

Chandrayaan-3 also dominated trends on social media, including on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) where several leading cricketers, both current as well as former, applauded the achievement.

We take a look at some of the reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published on: August 23, 2023 21:48:12 IST

Tags:

also read

WATCH: Special Ganga Pujan performed at Haridwar for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
India

WATCH: Special Ganga Pujan performed at Haridwar for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3's LM, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday

'Dawn of new India': PM Modi hails Chandrayaan-3 as it conquers moon
India

'Dawn of new India': PM Modi hails Chandrayaan-3 as it conquers moon

With Chandrayaan-3 touching the surface of the moon now, the Vikram Module will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out onto the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection

'Soft landing on Moon's South Pole will be unparalled feat': Space expert hails Chandrayaan-3
India

'Soft landing on Moon's South Pole will be unparalled feat': Space expert hails Chandrayaan-3

The Vikram Landing Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon’s south pole at 6:04 PM on Wednesday