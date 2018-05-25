First Cricket
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo lives for games like these, says Zinedine Zidane ahead of final

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and ready to shine again in a Champions League final, believes Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the Spanish giants go for a third straight European Cup against Liverpool.

AFP, May 25, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and ready to shine again in a Champions League final, believes Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as the Spanish giants go for a third straight European Cup against Liverpool on Saturday.

Ronaldo can join an elite group of just 10 other players to win five European Cups should Madrid win in Kiev.

File image of Cristiano Ronaldo. AFP

The Portuguese became just the second player after legendary Real forward Alfredo di Stefano to score in three different finals by netting twice in a 4-1 rout of Juventus last season to deliver Madrid's 12th European crown.

And he shrugged off fears over an ankle injury picked up in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Barcelona earlier this month by scoring on his return against Villarreal as Madrid wrapped up a disappointing domestic season in La Liga last weekend.

"He's fine. If he is just 140 percent it's no problem," said Zidane when asked if Ronaldo is 150 percent ready.

"We'll have our final training session today and it is the last game of the season. You have to know something, he lives for games like this. We will see that tomorrow."

The contrast in experience between the sides couldn't be greater as Liverpool return to the final after an 11-year wait with no player in their squad who has previously played in a Champions League final.

However, Zidane rejected suggestions his side are the overwhelming favourites to become the first team to win three-in-a-row for 42 years.

"People can say what they like, but we are not favourites, nor are Liverpool," added Zidane.

"As always in a final it is 50-50. We need to play very well to win the game and inside the dressing room we know we are not favourites."

Updated Date: May 25, 2018

Tags : #Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Liverpool #Real Madrid #Sports #UCL #UEFA Champions League #Zinedine Zidane

