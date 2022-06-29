'Chahal is just vibes': Twitter comes up with hilarious reactions as spinner wears beanie in 2nd T20I

A spirited Ireland gave India a real scare as they almost chased down a mammoth 226-run target in the second and final T20I of the series against India. In the final over, Umran Malik held his nerve and successfully defended 16 runs in the last six balls and India clinched the match by 4 runs to seal the series.

After a forgettable match in the last game, Umran also picked a wicket in the innings as he got rid of wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker on 5. Substitute fielder Yuzvendra Chahal took an impressive catch as he came running from long-on. The fans celebrated Umran’s achievement, but they also noticed Chahal wearing a beanie on the field.

Yuzvendra Chahal wore a beanie throughout his time on the field owing to the cold weather in Dublin.

Earlier in the innings, Deepak Hooda smashed a maiden T20I century (104), while Sanju Samson peeled off 77 off just 42 balls and they powered India to 225. Hooda also became the fourth Indian player to reach the three-figure mark in T20Is with his hundred against Ireland and he followed the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.

With the ball, Umran Malik returned with figures of 1/42 in four overs, while Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel chipped in with a wicket each. However, all the other bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Team India will now be back in action in the shortest format when India take on England in the first of three T20Is at the Rose Bowl on 7 July.