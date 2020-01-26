First Cricket
Century for Vasant Raiji: India's oldest living first-class cricketer turns 100

Press Trust of India, Jan 26, 2020 14:25:18 IST

Mumbai: It was a century in real life for Vasant Raiji, India's oldest living first-class cricketer, who turned 100-years-old on Sunday.

Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s, scoring 277 runs with 68 being his highest score.

Raiji, also a historian, was 13 when India played his first Test at the Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai and has seen the entire journey of Indian Cricket, till date.

He played for Bombay (now Mumbai) and Baroda.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who recently paid a courtesy visit to Raiji, along with former Australian captain Steve Waugh took to Twitter to wish Raiji.

"Wishing you a very special 100th birthday, Shri Vasant Raiji. Steve & I had a wonderful time listening to some amazing cricket stories about the past. Thank you for passing on a treasure trove of memories about our beloved sport," tweeted Tendulkar, who has several records to his name.

Raiji has shared the dressing room with the likes of Lala Amarnath, Vijay Merchant, CK Nayadu and Vijay Hazare.

Raiji, who has also penned several books, resides in posh Walkeshwar area in South Mumbai.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 14:25:18 IST

