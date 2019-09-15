Lahore: Central Punjab's batsman Mohammad Saad became the first-ever concussion substitute in Pakistan domestic history on Sunday.

Usman Salahuddin was hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the ongoing match against Southern Punjab at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He will not be able to participate anymore in the tournament and as a result, Saad has replaced him in the match.

Salahuddin was hit on the left side of his neck while fielding at short-leg when Sami Aslam went for a sweep off Bilal Asif's bowling in the first session of the match yesterday.

"The player was immediately examined for a concussion and was taken off the field for an X-ray. Salahuddin had 'neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after injury'," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in the statement.

A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB's concussion substitute rule.

In the international cricket, Marnus Labuschagne becomes the first-ever concussion substitute as he replaced the Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test against England. Smith was hit on his head by Jofra Archer's bouncer.