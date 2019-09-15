Central Punjab's Mohammad Saad becomes first-ever concussion substitute in Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Usman Salahuddin was hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the ongoing match against Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 15th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hindi 'imposition' debate: Schools can play key role in promoting integration through 3-language formula
-
Ittymaani: Made In China, Love Action Drama, Brothers Day, Finals: Why Onam 2019 releases failed at the box-office
-
Devendra Fadnavis asserts BJP will get 'unprecedented' mandate in Maharashtra polls, says campaign getting huge response
-
Israel goes to polls again: Benjamin Netanyahu battles for political survival; opinion polls indicate tight race between ruling Likud, centrist alliance
-
Vietnam Open 2019: Resilient Sourabh Verma battles past China's Sun Fei Xiang to clinch title
-
After 40 years, UP ministers to start paying taxes; Yogi Adityanath govt to repeal legislation making state exchequer foot bill
-
From affordable housing to relief for exporters, key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
Man Booker Prize nominated writer Lucy Ellmann: 'I don't consider originality such an outlandish aim for a novelist'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Lahore: Central Punjab's batsman Mohammad Saad became the first-ever concussion substitute in Pakistan domestic history on Sunday.
Representational image. Reuters
Usman Salahuddin was hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the ongoing match against Southern Punjab at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
He will not be able to participate anymore in the tournament and as a result, Saad has replaced him in the match.
Salahuddin was hit on the left side of his neck while fielding at short-leg when Sami Aslam went for a sweep off Bilal Asif's bowling in the first session of the match yesterday.
"The player was immediately examined for a concussion and was taken off the field for an X-ray. Salahuddin had 'neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after injury'," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in the statement.
A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB's concussion substitute rule.
In the international cricket, Marnus Labuschagne becomes the first-ever concussion substitute as he replaced the Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test against England. Smith was hit on his head by Jofra Archer's bouncer.
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2019 17:12:07 IST
Also See
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from Tests to concentrate on limited-overs cricket
Ashes 2019: Australia end 18-year England drought riding on exemplary dressing room unity
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith deserves all credit if Australia retain Urn, says former captain Allan Border