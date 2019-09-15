First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 2 Sep 14, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Sep 13, 2019
USA vs PNG
USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
SA in IND Sep 15, 2019
IND vs SA
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 16, 2019
SCO vs NED
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Central Punjab's Mohammad Saad becomes first-ever concussion substitute in Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Usman Salahuddin was hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the ongoing match against Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Asian News International, Sep 15, 2019 17:12:07 IST

Lahore: Central Punjab's batsman Mohammad Saad became the first-ever concussion substitute in Pakistan domestic history on Sunday.

Central Punjabs Mohammad Saad becomes first-ever concussion substitute in Pakistans Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Representational image. Reuters

Usman Salahuddin was hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the ongoing match against Southern Punjab at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He will not be able to participate anymore in the tournament and as a result, Saad has replaced him in the match.

Salahuddin was hit on the left side of his neck while fielding at short-leg when Sami Aslam went for a sweep off Bilal Asif's bowling in the first session of the match yesterday.

"The player was immediately examined for a concussion and was taken off the field for an X-ray. Salahuddin had 'neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after injury'," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in the statement.

A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB's concussion substitute rule.

In the international cricket, Marnus Labuschagne becomes the first-ever concussion substitute as he replaced the Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test against England. Smith was hit on his head by Jofra Archer's bouncer.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 17:12:07 IST

Tags : Bilal Asif, Cricket, Gaddafi Stadium, Marnus Labuschagne, Mohammad Saad, Pakistan Cricket Board, Quaid-E-Azam Trophy, Sami Aslam, Usman Salahuddin

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all