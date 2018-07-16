CBI files charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah for involvement in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association's funds scam
CBI had recorded former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's statement in January 2018 related to the same case before starting the investigation.
Indo-Asian News Service,
July 16, 2018
Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and three others in the alleged multi-crore scam in the state cricket association.
File image of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Reuters
The charge sheet was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, who directed the agency to provide copies of the charge sheet to all the accused.
Abdullah, who is currently out of the country, was not in the court when the charge sheet was presented while the other three accused were present.
The Rs 113 crore fund scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) surfaced in 2012 and the CBI took over the investigations of the case from the state police in 2015 under orders of the state high court.
The investigations was transferred to the CBI after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by local cricketers Majeed Yaqoob Dar and Nisar Ahmad Khan in the high court, alleging that the local police which was originally investigating the case might hush it up.
The high court had recently directed the CBI to present the charge sheet in this case before the court within a month.
Updated Date:
Jul 16, 2018
