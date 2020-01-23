First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Case filed against Mohammed Azharuddin, two others for cheating travel agent; former skipper calls allegations baseless

Reacting to the complaint, Azharuddin said, "There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant."

Press Trust of India, Jan 23, 2020 10:33:19 IST

Aurangabad: A case has been registered against former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and two others here in Maharashtra after a travel agent lodged a police complaint alleging that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Case filed against Mohammed Azharuddin, two others for cheating travel agent; former skipper calls allegations baseless

File image of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters


Azharuddin, however, dismissed the allegation as "baseless", and said he will take legal action against the complainant, Mohammed Shahab.

Shahab, owner of Danish Tours and Travels agency in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, alleged in his complaint that he booked various international flight tickets worth Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and some others in November last year on the request of the former India captain's personal assistant Mujib Khan, the police official said.

Shahab alleged he was repeatedly promised payment online, but he did not receive any money.

In his complaint, Shahab said when he asked for the payment, Khan's associate Sudesh Awakkal sent an e-mail saying he has transferred Rs 10.6 lakh to him, but it was not received, the official said.

On 24 November, Awakkal sent Shahab a picture on WhatsApp of a cheque issued by him and Khan also did the same on November 29, but the complainant alleged that he did not receive any of the cheques, he said.

Shahab on Wednesday lodged a complaint at City Chowk police station here against Azharuddin, Khan and Awakkal under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention).

Meanwhile, Azharuddin said the allegations against him were baseless.

In a video posted on Twitter, the former cricketer said, "There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 10:33:19 IST

Tags : Azhar, Case Against Azharuddin, Cricket, Indian Cricket, Mohammed Azharuddin, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all