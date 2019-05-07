His proudest moment would have been the four consecutive sixes he struck to win the 2016 T20 World Cup. That was special, a once-in-a-lifetime moment that no one who saw it will ever forget. At 30, however, Brathwaite will want to have many more thrilling and triumphant moments, even if they don’t quite measure up to that level. The 2019 World Cup provides such opportunities.

Brathwaite's tools are readymade for limited-overs cricket. He is a hard-hitting all-rounder and a good fielder. Formerly, the West Indies’ T20 captain he was recently asked to cede his position to Test and ODI captain Jason Holder in preparation for the World Cup.

There have been those in the West Indies that have questioned the massive Barbadian’s inclusion in the squad. The argument is that he has not really done enough to warrant a spot. Their contention is not without merit. His appearance in 33 ODIs have only yielded 31 wickets and he averages a paltry 14.40 with the bat.

Working in his favour, however, is his recent performance against England in the Caribbean, which must have tilted the scales in his direction. He was the West Indies' steadiest bowler throughout the series. He also scored 50 off 36 balls in St George's, as the West Indies valiantly went about chasing England’s mammoth total of 415, falling just 29 runs short in the end.

The West Indies’ emphasis on pace could relegate Brathwaite to the sidelines, especially in the earlier games. If things don’t go to plan, however, and they are forced to resort to control instead, Brathwaite could well be called upon to play an important role this summer.

