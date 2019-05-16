First Cricket
Caribbean Premier League: Irfan Pathan becomes the only Indian to enrol for CPL 2019 Players Draft

Irfan Pathan became the only Indian cricketer on Thursday to enrol himself in the players draft for upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). By signing up for the players draft, Pathan may become the first Indian to play in an overseas T20 league.

Asian News International, May 16, 2019 19:01:54 IST

Jamaica: Irfan Pathan became the only Indian cricketer on Thursday to enrol himself in the players draft for upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

By signing up for the players draft, Pathan may become the first Indian to play in an overseas T20 league.

File image of Irfan Pathan. AP

File image of Irfan Pathan. AP

CPL's official website put out the final list of players who have signed up for the players draft.

A record number of 536 players from 20 overseas countries and the West Indies are available to be picked by six CPL teams.

"The fact that so many players have registered for our draft is a testament to the stature of our league. Playing cricket in the Caribbean is something that all players look forward to, and the CPL combines that allure with a high standard of cricket. We expect that this year's tournament will be no different," Michael Hall, CPL Tournament Operations Director, said in a statement.

The likes of Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Shakib al Hasan, Jofra Archer, and JP Duminy have put their names forward for the draft along with Caribbean stars such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

Each franchise has the option of retaining or acquiring a maximum number of six players, although there is no obligation to do so.

The players the teams can potentially retain are:

Minimum of three West Indian players, a maximum of four,

Maximum of one overseas player, reduced to none if four West Indians retained,

A Marquee Player whether retained or acquired,

An ICC Americas Player, whether retained or acquired.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the previous edition of the CPL in 2018. This year's CPL will be held from September 4 to October 12.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 19:01:54 IST

