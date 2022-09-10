'Captain main hoon': Babar Azam's sarcastic reaction after on-field umpire calls for DRS without his approval

Babar Azam and on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary were involved in a friendly banter during the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Hasan Ali had the ball in his hands in the 16th over and he bowled a short delivery, outside off to Dasun Shanaka.

The right-hander tried to go for a scoop over third man but totally missed the ball and Rizwan collected it behind the stumps. The wicket-keeper then insisted that the ball had taken the edge and umpire Anil Chaudhary signalled for the review.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam came in and said that the umpire should have confirmed with him as he was the captain. Well, the DRS was eventually wasted as it showed a flat line in the UltraEdge.

“Captain main hoon” lol Babar pic.twitter.com/pm2zIsVf02 — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) September 9, 2022

Sri Lanka eventually won the match by 5 wickets after chasing down a target of 122 runs, riding on Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten half-century.

Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga ripped through the Pakistan batting unit and scalped a three-fer as they were bowled out for 121 in the final over.

The two sides have already registered a place in the final and will play the title clash on Sunday in Dubai.

