ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 25 Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in NED Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer
Captain cool Kane Williamson leads from front to help New Zealand edge South Africa in World Cup thriller

Here are the best photos from New Zealand's four-wicket win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 20, 2019 17:31:06 IST
Captain Kane Williamson hit a patient 138-ball 106 to help the Kiwis edge South Africa in thriller in Edgbaston. AP

Captain Kane Williamson hit a patient 138-ball 106 to help the Kiwis edge South Africa in thriller in Edgbaston. AP

Amidst regular fall of wickets it was Rassie van der Dussen (in pic) and Hashim Amla's half-centuries that propeled South Africa to a respectable 241 after being put into bat by Kane Williamson. Reuters

Amidst regular fall of wickets it was Rassie van der Dussen (in pic) and Hashim Amla's half-centuries that propeled South Africa to a respectable 241 after being put into bat by Kane Williamson. Reuters

Chris Morris led South Africa's fightback with the ball with three wickets in the middle overs to break New Zealand's back and reduce them to 137/5. Reuters

Chris Morris led South Africa's fightback with the ball with three wickets in the middle overs to break New Zealand's back and reduce them to 137/5. Reuters

In reply, New Zealand were struggling at 137/5 but then Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme got together and added 91 runs for the 7th wicket to turn it around for the Kiwis. Reuters

In reply, New Zealand were struggling at 137/5 but then Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme got together and added 91 runs for the 7th wicket to turn it around for the Kiwis. Reuters

The fans had a gala time and witnessed a thriller and there are no prizes for guessing who their favourite player was - Imran Tahir. Reuters

The fans had a gala time and witnessed a thriller and there are no prizes for guessing who their favourite player was - Imran Tahir. Reuters

The match went down the wire and with 7 needed off5 balls, Williamson hit a six to bring up his ton and then a four to finish off the match in style. Reuters

The match went down the wire and with 7 needed off5 balls, Williamson hit a six to bring up his ton and then a four to finish off the match in style. Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 17:33:47 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

