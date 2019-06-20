Captain cool Kane Williamson leads from front to help New Zealand edge South Africa in World Cup thriller
Here are the best photos from New Zealand's four-wicket win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
Captain Kane Williamson hit a patient 138-ball 106 to help the Kiwis edge South Africa in thriller in Edgbaston. AP
Amidst regular fall of wickets it was Rassie van der Dussen (in pic) and Hashim Amla's half-centuries that propeled South Africa to a respectable 241 after being put into bat by Kane Williamson. Reuters
Chris Morris led South Africa's fightback with the ball with three wickets in the middle overs to break New Zealand's back and reduce them to 137/5. Reuters
In reply, New Zealand were struggling at 137/5 but then Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme got together and added 91 runs for the 7th wicket to turn it around for the Kiwis. Reuters
The fans had a gala time and witnessed a thriller and there are no prizes for guessing who their favourite player was - Imran Tahir. Reuters
The match went down the wire and with 7 needed off5 balls, Williamson hit a six to bring up his ton and then a four to finish off the match in style. Reuters
Updated Date:
Jun 20, 2019 17:33:47 IST
