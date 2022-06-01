‘Can't wait to see you in blue again’: Cricket fraternity wishes Dinesh Karthik on 37th birthday

It has been a stunning few months for Dinesh Karthik – after a stellar season in IPL, he has now been named in India’s squad for the South Africa T20 series. This will be his chance to stake a claim on the role of a finisher in India’s T20 World Cup squad. His perseverance, temperament and attitude towards the game were hailed by the cricketing fraternity when he received the call to be a part of the Indian team.

Karthik was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a designated finisher and he did not disappoint. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter ended the season with 330 runs at a strike-rate of 183.33. This was some turnaround after a miserable season with the Kolkata Knight Riders – where he had to relinquish captaincy and then was not retained ahead of the 2022 mega auction. He was also part of the commentary panel when India toured England last year and this sparked rumours that his playing days were over.

The batter, however, put to rest all these speculations when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore. There was an intense battle at the auction table between RCB and Chennai Super Kings, but Karthik was snapped up by the Bangalore-based franchise. His game looked in fine touch all season and his ability to pick up pace right from the word go worked against both spinners and seamers.

His all-round play and a plethora of strokes, coupled with a steely temperament, earned him a lot of plaudits and he could well be in contention to board the flight to Australia if he replicates this form for India against South Africa.

As he turns 37, the cricket fraternity hailed his incredible turnaround and wished him all the best for the upcoming challenges. Fans too took to social media to hail his perseverance and his ability to always prove his detractors wrong.

Here are the best wishes:

Here's wishing Dinesh Karthik a great year ahead!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.