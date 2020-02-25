At the cavernous Motera Stadium at Ahmedabad on Monday, US President Donald Trump swung his bat and missed, metaphorically, as he tried to pronounce the name of two of India's biggest cricketers — Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Trump, on his first state visit to India, addressed thousands of people at the newly-opened stadium on the first of his two-day visit at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. Besides Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were also among the attendees.

As he praised India during his speech, Trump said: "This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world's cricket players, from Soo-chin Tendulkar to Virat Kohleee."

As with any Trump gaffe, videos of him trying, and failing miserably, to pronounce Tendulkar and Kohli's names soon went viral with even the International Cricket Council stepping up to the plate to roast Trump.

Here's a list of the best reactions to Trump's botched pronunciations of Sachin and Kohli:

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took the opportunity to take a dig at his friend, broadcaster Piers Morgan, who is known to have good personal equation with the US president.

FFS, @piersmorgan, pls ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names?! https://t.co/eUGuCNReaM — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 24, 2020

'Soo-chin' brought back memories of EA Cricket, a popular cricket video game series from the noughties, which would tweak famous cricketers' names as they were not authorised to use the actual names.

Did he get the names from EA Cricket 2007? https://t.co/o0xQXdnXAc — Clive (@vanillawallah) February 24, 2020

Women cricketers weren't far behind in taking a jibe

I know just the man to open our new cricket stadium... said no one ever! https://t.co/c6HBLVtdzx — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, BBC India listed out all of Trump's mispronunciations from the speech, which included chaiwala

All the words Trump mispronounced (and how to say them correctly):

- Suuchin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar)

- Cheewallah (Chaiwallah)

- Shojay (Sholay)

- The 'Vestas' (The Vedas)

- Swami Vivekamanan (Swami Vivekananda) #TrumpInIndia — BBC News India (@BBCIndia) February 24, 2020

If it is Trending on twitter, then a Neesham-entry is almost certain

Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 25, 2020

While Trump stumbled on the most basic Indian cricketer names, people wondered how he would face up to the alphabetically-intricate names of the Sri Lankan cricketers

Can't wait for his speech in Sri Lanka. https://t.co/kymiPg5OsJ — Wichita Lineman (@_WichitaLineman) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, someone also pointed out how Trump wasn't the only one struggling with the pronunciation of names

Trump calls Sachin Tendulkar as Suchin Tendulkar Mod iji calls Donald Trump as Doland Trump. Modiji 1 - 0 Trump#TrumpModiMeet #TrumpInIndia #TrumpVisitIndia pic.twitter.com/iVxt54nH9Q — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) February 24, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.