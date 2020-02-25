First Cricket
'Can't wait for his speech in Sri Lanka': Twitter has a laugh as Donald Trump covfefes Sachin Tendulkar's name

Here we list some of the most interesting reactions to Trump's botched pronunciations of Sachin and Kohli.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 25, 2020 12:24:39 IST

At the cavernous Motera Stadium at Ahmedabad on Monday, US President Donald Trump swung his bat and missed, metaphorically, as he tried to pronounce the name of two of India's biggest cricketers — Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Trump, on his first state visit to India, addressed thousands of people at the newly-opened stadium on the first of his two-day visit at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. Besides Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were also among the attendees.

As he praised India during his speech, Trump said: "This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world's cricket players, from Soo-chin Tendulkar to Virat Kohleee."

As with any Trump gaffe, videos of him trying, and failing miserably, to pronounce Tendulkar and Kohli's names soon went viral with even the International Cricket Council stepping up to the plate to roast Trump.

Here's a list of the best reactions to Trump's botched pronunciations of Sachin and Kohli:

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took the opportunity to take a dig at his friend, broadcaster Piers Morgan, who is known to have good personal equation with the US president.

'Soo-chin' brought back memories of EA Cricket, a popular cricket video game series from the noughties, which would tweak famous cricketers' names as they were not authorised to use the actual names.

Women cricketers weren't far behind in taking a jibe

Meanwhile, BBC India listed out all of Trump's mispronunciations from the speech, which included chaiwala

If it is Trending on twitter, then a Neesham-entry is almost certain

While Trump stumbled on the most basic Indian cricketer names, people wondered how he would face up to the alphabetically-intricate names of the Sri Lankan cricketers

Meanwhile, someone also pointed out how Trump wasn't the only one struggling with the pronunciation of names

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 12:24:39 IST

