Can’t expect team to drop KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and accommodate me: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan had a mixed run in the IPL, and the focus was on the young man to step up and deliver in the five-match T20I series vs South Africa. India were without the likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and Ishan walked out to open the innings with another young bloke in Ruturaj Gaikwad. He started his innings with a couple of streaky boundaries and looked rather perplexed against the spinners and pacer. However, he rode his luck, stayed put and then tore into the South African bowling attack.

The left-hander found his range in the 9th over of the match when he finally found his timing as he cut Dwaine Preterious past backward point for a boundary. He then anticipated a fuller ball and smacked a drive past extra cover to collect another boundary. Kishan had broken free and he was now in his stride.

Read: Proteas pull off record chase

Kishan laced Keshav Maharaj in the 13th over when he smashed two sixes and two fours in the first four deliveries. When he tried to muscle another length ball over deep mid-wicket, he was caught in the deep, and he walked out shaking his head for 76 off 48 balls to give India the perfect base. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya then powered the total to 211 for 4 at the end of 20 overs.

Setting the stage on fire, @ishankishan51 hammered 76 & was #TeamIndia's top performer in the first innings. 👍 👍 #INDvSA | @Paytm A summary of his knock 🔽 pic.twitter.com/3qUAZZKPf3 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022

This did not prove to be enough as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen laced the Indian bowling and cruised to a 7-wicket win in the final over. However, Kishan displayed a lot of intent, but he knows that when both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul become available, he will have to sit out.

"I think they (Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul) are world-class players and I won't ask for my support when they are there in the team. So my job here is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get my opportunity, I have to prove myself or do well for the team,” he said at the post-match press conference.

Kishan said that he would never ask the management to pick him ahead of the Rahul and Rohit and that he would be happy to wait for his chance.

"They have done so much. You know, scored so many runs for our country. I can't ask them to drop them and make me play in the first place,” he added.