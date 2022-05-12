'Can only pray for Virat Kohli': Mohammad Rizwan on Indian batter's prolonged lean patch

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has come out in support of star India batter Virat Kohli who is experiencing the worst phase of his cricketing career in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

Kohli, who has not made a century in a competitive game since 2019, has only scored 216 runs from 12 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. Worst of all, for the first time in his career, Kohli has been dismissed on a golden duck thrice this season.

While many cricketers including Kevin Pietersen and Wasin Jaffer have suggested a break from the game for Kohli, Rizwan said that he is hopeful "champion player" Kohli will be able to bounce back with his hard work.

“I will say that he is a champion player but at this stage, we can pray for him because he is a hard-working cricketer,” Rizwan told Cricwick.

“And tough times do come and things do get easier too. Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can only pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things,” Rizwan, who is currently playing for Susses in English County, added.

Recently, Kohli reacted to his first-ball duck dismissals on a video posted by RCB on Twitter.

“First-ball ducks. After the second one, I actually realised what it feels like to be like you (Mr Nags' character), absolutely helpless. It hasn’t happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It’s been so long, I have seen everything in this game,” Kohli said

