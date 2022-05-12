Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Can only pray for Virat Kohli': Mohammad Rizwan on Indian batter's prolonged lean patch

Cricket

'Can only pray for Virat Kohli': Mohammad Rizwan on Indian batter's prolonged lean patch

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has come out in support of star India batter Virat Kohli who is experiencing the worst phase of his cricketing career in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan during the 2021 T20 World Cup. AP Photo

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan during the 2021 T20 World Cup. AP Photo

Kohli, who has not made a century in a competitive game since 2019, has only scored 216 runs from 12 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. Worst of all, for the first time in his career, Kohli has been dismissed on a golden duck thrice this season.

While many cricketers including Kevin Pietersen and Wasin Jaffer have suggested a break from the game for Kohli, Rizwan said that he is hopeful "champion player" Kohli will be able to bounce back with his hard work.

“I will say that he is a champion player but at this stage, we can pray for him because he is a hard-working cricketer,” Rizwan told Cricwick.

“And tough times do come and things do get easier too. Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can only pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things,” Rizwan, who is currently playing for Susses in English County, added.

Recently, Kohli reacted to his first-ball duck dismissals on a video posted by RCB on Twitter.

“First-ball ducks. After the second one, I actually realised what it feels like to be like you (Mr Nags' character), absolutely helpless. It hasn’t happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It’s been so long, I have seen everything in this game,” Kohli said

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 12, 2022 11:23:15 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'You run too fast': Glenn Maxwell tells Virat Kohli after run-out in RCB vs CSK fixture
First Cricket News

'You run too fast': Glenn Maxwell tells Virat Kohli after run-out in RCB vs CSK fixture

Glenn Maxwell, who got run-out for three runs, humorously told Virat Kohli that he couldn’t bat with the former skipper anymore because he ran ‘too fast’.

IPL 2022: 'They didn't back me', RCB's Virat Kohli reveals why he turned down offers from other teams
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: 'They didn't back me', RCB's Virat Kohli reveals why he turned down offers from other teams

Kohli, who took over as RCB skipper in 2013, had relinquished RCB captaincy following the conclusion of IPL 2021, but continues to be an integral part of the franchise, having been retained for Rs 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Virat Kohli becomes first player to face 5000 balls in history of IPL
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli becomes first player to face 5000 balls in history of IPL

Kohli achieved the feat against the Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.