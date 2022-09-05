Can India still qualify for Asia Cup final after loss against Pakistan? Find out!

A superb fifty by Mohammed Rizwan and a cameo by Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win in a thrilling Super Four clash against India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

After Virat Kohli slammed his second consecutive fifty in as many matches for India to post a competitive 181/7, Rizwan also got his half-century in as many games with a 51-ball 71. But the game turner was left-handed Nawaz’s promotion to four, striking 42 off 20 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

With 26 runs needed from the last two overs, Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali took 19 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over. Arshdeep Singh, who dropped Ali for a duck an over earlier, got the equation to two runs off two balls. But Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the match in Pakistan’s favour with a ball to spare.

Notably, despite the loss against the arch-rivals, India are very much alive in the competition and can make it to the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

Check all the permutations and combinations here:

How does the Super 4 format work?

Four teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, have qualified for the Super 4 stage and they will face each other once, which means a total number of six matches will be played at this stage.

How will the finalists be decided?

Every time a team wins their Super 4 clash, it will be awarded with 2 points. Hence, two sides which will finish on first and second position on the points table after the Super 4 stage will play the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

How does Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table read currently?

After registering the win against India on Sunday, Pakistan climbed to the second position on the Super 4 Points Table with 2 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.126 while Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka, who defeated Afghanistan, are leading the way with 2 points and an NRR of 0.589.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 seal the victory against rivals India 🇮🇳, to grab an invaluable 2️⃣ points, in their first #Super4 game of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022. 🤩

Well done, Pakistan! 👏

Here’s an update on the tournament standings so far.#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/kH2ShOmt4m — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022

Notably, Team India India are currently third with zero points and an NRR of -0.126, while Afghanistan are fourth in the tally with zero points and an NRR of -0.589.

How can India qualify for the final?

As per the current scenario, Rohit Sharma-led India will need to win their remaining two games in the Super 4 stage – against Sri Lanka (September 6) and Afghanistan (September 8).

It is worth noting, that if India win their remaining two games then Afghanistan will be knocked out of the tournament, while Sri Lanka will also be eliminated if they lose against Pakistan.

However, NRR will come into the picture if Sri Lanka or Afghanistan win any of their remaining game. Hence, India have to win next two matches with big margins to improve their NRR and book their berth in the final, which is scheduled to take place on 11th September in Dubai.