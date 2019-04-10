First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in ZIM | 1st ODI Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 23 Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cameron Bancroft says he is 'completely accountable' for role in ball-tampering scandal

Bancroft was banned for nine months for ball-tampering in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town last year while former Australia captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner received year-long suspensions.

Agence France-Presse, Apr 10, 2019 21:09:34 IST

London: Cameron Bancroft says he has been "completely accountable" for his role in the Australian ball-tampering scandal as he prepares to make his county cricket bow as Durham captain, with an Ashes return in his sights.

Bancroft was banned for nine months for ball-tampering in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town last year while former Australia captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner received year-long suspensions. Bancroft's ban ended in December.

Will Cameron Bancroft play another international Test in his career? AFP

File image of Cameron Bancroft? AFP

"We all make mistakes and I guess it's how you're able to grow as a person, in admitting and being honest with yourself about those mistakes," said Bancroft, 26, who used sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

"I certainly have been and, as a person, that's something that I'm completely accountable for and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Bancroft, who has played eight Tests for Australia, has his sights set on regaining his spot in Australia's Test side ahead of this year's Ashes series in England.

However, his immediate thoughts are with Durham, where he has been appointed captain for their campaigns in the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

Speaking at the club's Chester-le-Street ground on Wednesday, the Australian added: "The aspiration to play Test cricket is certainly in my mind and where I'd love to be one day. But I also can't be there. I'm here right now.

"(Playing for Australia) would mean a lot to me, definitely. But I also know that I've got a lot of great things in my life.

"Even just playing club cricket back home in Perth, it's a game I felt like where you get self-absorbed and single-minded in your pursuits to achieve things but at the forefront is just the enjoyment of it all.

"If I do that then I know the results will take off themselves, hopefully. Hopefully it will happen one day."

 

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 21:09:34 IST

Tags : Cameron Bancroft, Cape Town, Chester-Le-Street, Cricket, David Warner, Durham, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all