Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has agreed to give voting rights to former international players in order to have a fully Lodha-compliant constitution, its president Sourav Ganguly said on Wednesday.

The CAB will wait till the Supreme Court hearing slated for 8 August before changing its constitution, it was decided at their special general meeting at Kolkata.

"We will give them voting rights if the Court does not change the verdict. After this, we will be fully Lodha-compliant," the former India captain told reporters after the SGM.

This was the only point that was left to be complied as per the constitution set by the Supreme Court as the process of filing the new electoral roll will then start.

The CAB currently has 121 members with voting rights and has more than 15 former international men's and women's cricketers.

"After the amendment, we will appoint an electoral officer. We will then proceed with AGM after 8 August. As of now, we will wait for the Court's order," Ganguly added.

In a meeting earlier, the CAB were part of 16 state units, who had decided to "move on" and resolved to end the confrontation relating to adopting the new constitution set by the Lodha committee.

Meanwhile, the CAB has decided to confer former India cricketer and current Bengal mentor Arul Lal with the Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual ceremony on 3 August.

The 63-year-old, who played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs for India between 1982 and 1989, was also a prolific commentator and successfully battled jaw cancer a few years ago.