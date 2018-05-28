First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CA says there's no 'credible evidence' of match-fixing by Australian players as alleged in Al Jazeera documentary

CA chief James Sutherland urged the Qatari broadcaster to hand over its footage to the International Cricket Council following Sunday's documentary, and pledged a full investigation if necessary.

AFP, May 28, 2018

Sydney: CA chief James Sutherland urged the Qatari broadcaster to hand over its footage to the International Cricket Council following Sunday's documentary, and pledged a full investigation if necessary.

File image of Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. AP

File image of Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. AP

"Although not having been provided an opportunity to view the documentary or any raw footage, our long-standing position on these matters is that credible claims will be treated very seriously and fully investigated," Sutherland said in a statement.

"Cricket Australia will continue to fully cooperate with the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in its review of the matter. Neither the ICC or Cricket Australia is aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players to corruption in the game."

The Al Jazeera programme claimed pitches were doctored to achieve desired results at Galle International Stadium, where Australia lost all their 20 wickets and were beaten by Sri Lanka inside three days in 2016.

Al Jazeera also made match-fixing allegations against England in their innings defeat to India in Chennai, which England captain Joe Root described as "outrageous".

The documentary made reference to the 2016 Test between Australia and Sri Lanka, where it claimed criminals had placed money on the game not ending in a draw, before it was wrapped up on the third day.

The names of the Australian players were bleeped out by Al Jazeera and the period of play under suspicion was also not revealed.

The ICC have confirmed they were aware of the allegations.

Sutherland said CA and the ICC both adopted a "zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game".

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC investigation team, so, if appropriate, a full and thorough investigation can be conducted," he said.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday suspended a player and a groundsman who, according to Al Jazeera, allegedly agreed to tamper with the pitch to alter the result of an upcoming Test against England.

Sri Lankan police have announced an investigation into the claims.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018

Tags : #Anti Corruption Unit #Cricket #Cricket Australia #ICC #International Cricket Council #James Sutherland #Match Fixing #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all