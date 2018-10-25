CA re-appoints controversial chairman David Peever ahead of release of reviews into state of Australian cricket
Cricket Australia (CA) reappointed its controversial chairman David Peever Thursday, before the release of two reviews prompted by a ball-tampering scandal that sullied the sport's reputation during his tenure.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI: India faces major constitutional crisis, but from it will hopefully emerge a stronger democracy
-
#MeToo in India: YouGov survey shows over 50% of people aged 30 and above are now careful in dealing with opposite sex
-
Exposing Imran Khan's sham: Pakistan PM's gameplan rests on putting onus of cancelling bilateral talks on India
-
After IDBI, its now IL&FS: Who will bailout LIC from embracing risky businesses it doesn’t understand?
-
NBA: Stephen Curry scores 51 in Golden State Warriors' win; LeBron James finally tastes victory with LA Lakers
-
Chitrangda Singh on #MeToo: We can’t leave everything to legal process, should socially ostracise certain people
-
Udayan Mukherjee on his debut novel Dark Circles, and why he may never return to television studios
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
YSR कांग्रेस चीफ जगनमोहन रेड्डी पर विशाखापत्तनम एयरपोर्ट पर हमला
-
CBI Vs CBI LIVE Updates: आलोक वर्मा के घर के बाहर घूम रहे चारों लोग आईबी अधिकारी, कर रहे थे ओपन ड्यूटी
-
आलोक वर्मा और राकेश अस्थाना के आपसी झगड़े ने CBI को साजिश, झूठ और छल-कपट के अड्डे में बदल दिया
-
CVC की रिपोर्ट बना CBI डायरेक्टर को छुट्टी पर भेजने का आधार, अब नजर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पर
-
CBI Vs CBI: 2 दर्जन से ज्यादा विपक्षी नेताओं पर CBI जांच, इन मामलों पर पड़ेगा असर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Sydney: Cricket Australia (CA) reappointed its controversial chairman David Peever Thursday, before the release of two reviews prompted by a ball-tampering scandal that sullied the sport's reputation during his tenure.
Peever, a polarising figure criticised for his handling of a bitter 2017 pay dispute, is the one of the few senior executives left standing at the organisation after this year's ball-tampering fiasco.
Cricket Australia chairman David Peever was at the centre of the 2017 pay dispute. AFP
The scandal involved Australian players using sandpaper to alter the flight of the ball in a Test match against South Africa last March.
Coach Darren Lehmann quit in the wake of the uproar and then-captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned from the game.
Cricket Australia said Wednesday that team performance boss Pat Howard will step down next year.
Meanwhile, outgoing Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland is being formally replaced on Thursday by insider Kevin Roberts — the lead negotiator during last year's acrimonious pay talks.
Peever's re-election came as the governing body reported a return to profit, boosted by a massive six-year television and digital rights contract.
Australian cricket's governing body reported a surplus of Aus$8.3 million (US$5.9 million) for the year ending 30 June, after incurring a deficit of Aus$50.8 million in the previous 12 months.
The two reviews into the state of the game commissioned post-South Africa — one focusing on the culture within Cricket Australia and the other into the team — will be released on Monday.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
Also See
Australia coach Justin Langer hopes injured opener Usman Khawaja will recover in time for India Test series
Shane Warne rates current Australian side as 'ordinary', says team needs 'kick up the backside'
Australia, England reject involvement of their players in spot-fixing as ICC looks at fresh claims