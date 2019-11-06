CA brings former Australia international Melanie Jones on their cricket board as Director
Cricket Australia Chairman, Earl Eddings, said that they are privileged to have Jones join the board.
Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the appointment of former player Melanie Jones as their Director.
Jones, who debuted for the international team in 1997, was recognised with one of Australia's highest honour, Medal of the Order of Australia, this year. Her cricket career spanned from 1995 to 2011.
Mel Jones (L) along with Australia captain Meg Lanning. Image courtesy: Twitter @cricketcomau
Jones expressed her excitement over the appointment and vouched to strengthen the board.
"I'm excited to have this opportunity to work with the Board to strengthen cricket's bond with the community and ensure a healthy and sustainable future for the next generations," Jones said.
"I have much admiration for the work that has been undertaken over the past 18 months in particular, an incredibly challenging time for cricket, and testament to its place in the hearts of Australians," she added.
Cricket Australia Chairman, Earl Eddings, said that they are privileged to have Jones join the board.
"Mel has been an active and inspiring part of the cricket fabric for many years and we are privileged to have her join the Board. Australian Cricket has been undergoing significant change over the past two years and I have no doubt Mel's experience on and off the field will be an asset to the team as we move into our next phase," Cricket Australia's official website quoted Eddings as saying.
"Mel's commitment to the game and her advocacy, particularly for women in sport, will only bolster our continued focus on advancing cricket to be the number one sport for women and girls. Her understanding of the pressures and privilege of play, in addition to the challenges and opportunities of administration are a welcome complement to an already-strong team," he added.
