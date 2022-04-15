'Bus wicketkeeping karna bach gaya tha': Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya's performance against RR

Gujarat Titans (GT) outplayed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs and registered their fourth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium on 14 April.

With this big victory, GT took the top spot on the table with eight points, after winning four out of five games. The debutant franchise’s skipper Hardik Pandya played a captain's knock against RR, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls. He slammed eight fours and four massive sixes and also made his second successive half-century in the tournament, alongside taking a wicket.

Coming in to bat first, GT rode on the back of all-rounder Pandya, who revived the side’s innings and also steered them to a total of 192/4 in 20 overs. Pandya built two crucial partnerships in the game; first with young Abhinav Manohar (43) and then with South African batter David Miller (31 off 14).

In response, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals suffered a hard time chasing the target and could only manage 155/9 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Jimmy Neesham did play some good shots but failed to fire properly. For GT, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson took three wickets to his name while the newest talent Yash Dayal also scalped three wickets.

As Pandya made another noteworthy contribution for the Titans, former cricketers, experts and fans were left impressed with the all-rounder. Here are few of the reactions:

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the Titans for reaching the top of the table.

Former India pacer RP Singh lauded Pandya for his performance stating that the only role the GT skipper hadn't undertaken was that of a wicketkeeper.



Former cricketer Wasim Jaffar termed Pandya as “the standout new captain of this season”.

As always, he also shared a meme that spoke volumes of Pandya's absence from Team India. Check the post here:



Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh appreciated Pandya for pacing his innings well.

Even Yuvraj Singh could not stop himself from lauding Pandya for his top-notch performance and technique.



Few more reactions here:

