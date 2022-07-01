‘Bumrah has not captained… ‘: Wasim Jaffer throws up interesting name who could have led India against England

Less than 24 hours before the Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, India named Jasprit Bumrah as their captain after Rohit Sharma returned another positive COVID test on Thursday morning. With this, Bumrah will be the captain for the first time at any level of representative cricket and will become the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev.

However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that India could have opted for Cheteshwar Pujara as the captain as it would have allowed Bumrah to focus on his own bowling and be the strike force that India needs.

"I have seen Pujara lead in First-Class cricket. He is a decent enough leader. He has played 90 (95) odd Tests, so I feel it would have made more sense to go with him," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer was quick to add that since Bumrah was the designated vice-captain on this tour, he was the more reasonable choice and that he too could surprise with his game awareness, much like Hardik Pandya did in the IPL.

"Bumrah was vice-captain previously so obvious for him to become captain but knowing the importance of the match, knowing that the series is on the line, I would have been tempted to look at Cheteshwar Pujara. Bumrah hasn't captained at all. For him to lead in such a Test without experience you never know. Bumrah looks intelligent, and has got great game sense so he might surprise us as Hardik Pandya did," Jaffer added.

Pujara has made a return to the Indian side on the back of big runs for Sussex in the County Championship. Jaffer also believed that Virat Kohli would not have considered taking up the mantle for this Test since he has already moved on from the additional responsibility.

