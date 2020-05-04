First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Brett Lee, Gautam Gambhir not in favour of splitting T20I format into four innings

The idea of splitting T20Is into four innings hasn’t gone down well with former cricketers Brett Lee and Gautam Gambhir.

FirstCricket Staff, May 04, 2020 18:46:11 IST

Cricket has witnessed plenty of innovation since its inception. Recently, the Big Bash League had backed the idea of splitting the shortest format of the game into four innings. The idea, however, hasn’t gone down well with former cricketers Brett Lee and Gautam Gambhir.

Brett Lee, Gautam Gambhir not in favour of splitting T20I format into four innings

File image of former Australia pacer Brett Lee. Sportzpics

Terming the idea as “a bit too much", former Australia speedster Lee said that he wanted to keep some things “traditional”.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Lee said: “I am all for T20 cricket whether it’s the Indian Premier League or the Big Bash to have some flair about it, some excitement to bring people to the game. But there are some things you want to keep traditional when it comes to cricket and I think having 4 innings is a bit too much. I still think it’s always nice to see a target, and try and chase that target down or defend it.”

Former India opener Gambhir took a similar stance regarding the T20I proposal but said that Sachin Tendulkar’s idea of splitting the ODI format into two innings made more sense to him.

“I’m not a big believer that we should split T20 cricket into two innings. I think, Sachin Tendulkar somewhere gave a suggestion that we could try doing it with 50 overs which makes a lot of sense because you’ve got 25 overs (each). It also probably takes the toss away as well – because in some conditions the toss plays a huge role and I was absolutely favour of that as well. But not in T20 cricket, it’s too short a format and there’s hardly any time. Splitting that into 10 overs each will be too short an inning,” Gambhir said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 18:46:11 IST

Tags : Big Bash League, Brett Lee, Gautam Gambhir, IPL, ODI Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, t20i Cricket

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all