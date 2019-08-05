Just moments after Dale Steyn called time on his Test career, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum has announced he will be retiring from all formats of the game at the conclusion of the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada. He will thus not be participating in the Euro T20 League. McCullum is currently enrolled in Toronto Nationals' squad in Canada.

"It is with pride and satisfaction that I am today announcing my retirement from all cricket following the conclusion of the GT20 in Canada. I now won't be playing in the Euro T20 Slam and I sincerely thank the organisers for their support and understanding of my decision," McCullum posted on Twitter.

McCullum alluded his decision of calling time on his cricket career to the "drive to keep going, harder to maintain in recent months."

The Kiwi stated next aspect in his career will be both in media and coaching.

"I'm sad to leave playing the game I love behind, but I am excited about what the future holds."

'Baz' retired from international cricket in February 2016 after playing 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is. He has since continued to play in the T20 leagues across the globe but brought curtains down on his IPL career last year and Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia this year. He was named as Kolkata Knight Riders' batting coach in July.