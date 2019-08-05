First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 2nd T20I Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
IND in WI | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Brendon McCullum to retire from all formats of cricket after Global T20 Canada tournament

Brendon McCullum who had retired from IPL last year and BBL earlier in the year has now announced he will not be playing further cricket.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 05, 2019 22:23:32 IST

Just moments after Dale Steyn called time on his Test career, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum has announced he will be retiring from all formats of the game at the conclusion of the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada. He will thus not be participating in the Euro T20 League. McCullum is currently enrolled in Toronto Nationals' squad in Canada.

"It is with pride and satisfaction that I am today announcing my retirement from all cricket following the conclusion of the GT20 in Canada. I now won't be playing in the Euro T20 Slam and I sincerely thank the organisers for their support and understanding of my decision," McCullum posted on Twitter.

McCullum alluded his decision of calling time on his cricket career to the "drive to keep going, harder to maintain in recent months."

The Kiwi stated next aspect in his career will be both in media and coaching.

"I'm sad to leave playing the game I love behind, but I am excited about what the future holds."

'Baz' retired from international cricket in February 2016 after playing 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is. He has since continued to play in the T20 leagues across the globe but brought curtains down on his IPL career last year and Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia this year. He was named as Kolkata Knight Riders' batting coach in July.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 22:23:32 IST

Tags : Brendon McCullum, Brendon McCullum Retire, Canada's Global t20, Cricket, Global t20, Global t20 Canada, New Zealand Cricket, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all