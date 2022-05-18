'Bowling that one over just shattered me': Shane Watson recalls losing 2016 IPL final to SRH

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson recently revealed how he was left shattered after losing the 2016 IPL final to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-biting clash. Watson, who was with Royal Challengers Bangalore that season, still carries some sad memories from that final.

While opening up on the Delhi Capitals podcast, Watson, who is the current assistant coach of DC, confessed that he was devastated and heartbroken with the way the innings ended. “The 2016 final with RCB was something I was just shattered about. Because I know how much it meant for RCB to win that final,” Watson said. Further terming Chinnaswamy his home, the former Australia cricketer stated that RCB had played so well, especially, at the backend of that tournament in particular.

The Aussie cricketer also claimed that it was undeniably RCB’s finest opportunity to lift the IPL trophy during that season. Talking about Kohli’s performance, Watson added that he in particular was on fire. “It was his sole chance, to win that elusive IPL title as captain,” he asserted.

Further highlighting his bowling in the last over, Watson said, "It felt like the end of time, and bowling that one over just shattered me." Coming to bat at number 6, SRH all-rounder Ben Cutting hammered Watson for 39 off 15 balls. Despite RCB keeping everything under control, Cutting helped his team post a commendable 208 for 7 in 20 overs.

To date, this match has become a disastrous one for Watson who easily put the game in SRH’s lap by conceding 61 runs from his four overs.

