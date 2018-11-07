First Cricket
Bombay High Court sets up ad-hoc committee to look after Mumbai Cricket Association’s day-to-day functioning

The Bombay High Court Tuesday set up an ad-hoc (temporary) committee to look after day-to-day functioning of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Press Trust of India, November 07, 2018

At present, the MCA does not have a managing committee.

At present, the MCA does not have a managing committee.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Justice SK Shinde was hearing an application filed by the city cricket body seeking appointment of a panel which could take financial and other administrative decisions.

The application was filed a week after the high court refused to interfere in the BCCI's decision to shift a One-Day International match between India and West Indies from the MCA-run Wankhede Stadium to Brabourne Stadium of the Cricket Club of India here.

In April this year, the high court had appointed a committee of administrators, comprising two retired judges, for the MCA after the Lodha committee reforms for cricket bodies were implemented.

The two judges said later that they were not interested in having their tenure extended on account of allegations levelled against them by some members of MCA.

The MCA told the court last week that in the absence of a committee, it is not being able to take financial decisions including payment of salaries to its staff.

The high court appointed an ad-hoc committee Tuesday with MCA chief executive officer CS Naik, Umesh Khanvilkar, Navin Shetty, Shahalam Shaikh and Ganesh Iyer as members.

"The committee shall look after day-to-day administrative functions and shall not take any major policy decision without prior intimation to this court," Justice Shinde said.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2018

