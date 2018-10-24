Bombay HC quashes MCA's petition against BCCI's decision to shift fourth India-West Indies ODI to Brabourne Stadium
The Bombay High Court Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) against the BCCI's decision to shift the 29 October India-West Indies ODI from Wankhede Stadium to Brabourne Stadium in the Maharashtra capital.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Shai Hope slams career's second ton
-
Bombs mailed to Hillary and Bill Clinton's home, Barack Obama's office; FBI says bombs were 'functional'; CNN New York offices also evacuated
-
CBI'gate': Centre removed Alok Verma to protect 'PM favourite' Rakesh Asthana, says Opposition; Prashant Bhushan says move 'illegal'
-
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s wit, footballing intelligence were on display during Old Trafford return
-
Vada Chennai earns Rs 27.9 cr on opening weekend; Aravinda Sametha becomes Junior NTR's highest-grossing film
-
Narendra Modi calls for 'tax-plus one' system of honest tax payment, doing extra for society
-
Bangalore Literature Festival 2018: From panel discussions to much awaited LitMart, there is much to look forward to
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: होप और होल्डर ने बनाया मैच रोमांचक
-
#Self4Society: पीएम मोदी ने 'मैं नहीं हम पोर्टल' और ऐप लॉन्च किया
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 'मोदी बनाम राहुल' की लड़ाई की संभावना, क्या बैकफुट पर है BJP?
-
CBI Vs CBI: देर से ही सही सरकार ने मामले में दखल दिया है, ये विवाद का अंत नहीं शुरुआत है
-
लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर लखनऊ में बीजेपी और संघ का मंथन, राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भी चर्चा !
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) against the BCCI's decision to shift the 29 October India-West Indies ODI from Wankhede Stadium to Brabourne Stadium in the Maharashtra capital.
A division bench headed by Justice BR Gavai said it does not want to interfere in this issue as several cases pertaining to the administration of the MCA are before the Supreme Court.
File image of the Bombay High Court. IBN Live
The MCA can approach the apex court challenging the BCCI's decision, it said.
The bench had last week refused to grant stay to the sale of tickets for the One Day International (ODI) match.
The MCA and its two members — Sanjay Naik and Ravi Savant — said in the petition that the BCCI's decision to shift the match venue was illegal and arbitrary.
While Wankhede Stadium is managed by the MCA, Brabourne stadium belongs to the Cricket Club of India.
MCA counsel MM Vashi had contended that the BCCI decided to shift the match only because the MCA could not submit a 'hosting agreement'.
The city cricket body had agreed to comply with all other conditions, including those pertaining to ticket sale and broadcasting rights, the lawyer said.
"However, we could not submit the (hosting) agreement as it had to be signed by an administrator. At present, the MCA has no administrator," he said, adding that only for this reason the BCCI decided to shift the match.
"Brabourne stadium is not equipped to host an international match. The last match played there was in 2009," Vashi had argued.
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Miffed MCA prepares to move to Bombay HC over shifting of fourth ODI from Wankhede to Brabourne
India vs West Indies: MCA members approach Bombay HC over shifting of fourth ODI from Wankhede to Brabourne
India vs West Indies: Bombay HC turns down MCA petition, refuses interim stay on sale of tickets for Brabourne ODI