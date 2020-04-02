First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bob Woolmer thought I was wrong in declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, says Inzamam ul Haq

Inzamam ul Haq, 50-year-old, said it was his decision to declare early which eventually helped Pakistan win the Test

Press Trust of India, Apr 02, 2020 17:37:56 IST

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq says that ex-coach Bob Woolmer had doubted his decision to declare early in the 2005 Bangalore Test against India but he proved him wrong by guiding the team to an emphatic 168-run win.

Bob Woolmer thought I was wrong in declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, says Inzamam ul Haq

File photo of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Reuters

Walking down the memory lane, Inzamam spoke at length about that famous Bangalore Test. Electing to bat, Pakistan had posted 570 in first innings. In reply, India were 449 all out.

The visitors then declared at 261 for 2, a decision which Woolmer believed was "wrong".

"When I was about to declare in the second innings, I sent a message to Bob Woolmer that I wanted to give some overs to India today. Woolmer said that the captain and vice-captain should make that call.

"I asked Younis who agreed with me. I wanted to take a chance and called for the declaration. When I came back Woolmer said that he thought my decision to declare was wrong," Inzamam said in his Youtube channel.

The 50-year-old said it was his decision to declare early which eventually helped Pakistan win the Test.

"India had to save the last day and they went into a negative mindset. Virender Sehwag was the only player who I thought could take the game away from us.The next day, I told my team that if we get Sehwag then they won't be able to chase it down.

"That day, (Abdur) Razzaq ran Sehwag out. I thought that if Razzaq can run a batsman out, then it is definitely our day. India went into defensive mode after that wicket. I attacked with our fielders and even a batsman like Sachin Tendulkar couldn't score. When we got to the last part of the match, we got an extra six or seven overs which vindicated my decision to declare early," he said.

The Bangalore game, which was Inzamam's 100th Test, was the third match of the series with India leading 1-0.

"My 100th Test match (in Bangalore) was a very special moment for me. The entire tour was very special," Inzamam said.

"The Bangalore Test was very important for us as a team. When we were going for that India series in 2005, all analysts and former cricketers claimed this was the weakest Pakistan team touring India.

"They believed we would get quashed by a strong India side. We did not have a powerful bowling attack and I, as captain, was confused how we would get them out."

The stylish right-handed batsman also said that many players had refused to tour India, thinking a defeat would see his departure as Pakistan skipper.

"Some key players had even refused to tour India in this series and I was left with a very weak attack against a very strong Indian batting line-up. I think they believed that after losing this series I would be removed as captain and that could create chances for them," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 17:37:56 IST

Tags : Abdur Razzaq, Bob Woolmer, Cricket, India Vs Pakistan, India Vs Pakistan Test, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Team, Virender Sehwag

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all