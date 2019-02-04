First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Board President's XI vs England Lions: Ishan Kishan and Co register 152-run win over visitors in three-day warm-up game

Bhui was involved in a 81-run partnership with Akshat Reddy (49) to steady the BP XI innings after the fall of Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey (16) to Jamie Overton.

Press Trust of India, Feb 04, 2019 21:05:32 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Board President XI registered a 152-run win over England Lions on the second and final day of the warm-up match here Monday, ahead of the two-match unofficial Test series.

Set 235 to win, the visiting side finished at 83 for 2 in 30 overs.

Board President XI made 246 for 6 in 59.3 overs in their second innings riding on half-centuries by captain Ishan Kishan (55 not out) and Ricky Bhui (51 retired hurt). Danny Briggs was the most successful bowler for the Lions with 2 for 40.

Ishan Kishan scored 86 off 61 balls that helped Jharkhand beat Haryana. Image courtesy: Twitter

Ishan Kishan scored 86 off 61 balls that helped Jharkhand beat Haryana. Image courtesy: Twitter

Bhui was involved in a 81-run partnership with Akshat Reddy (49) to steady the BP XI innings after the fall of Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey (16) to Jamie Overton.

Ishan Kishan followed up his first innings score of 40 not out with an enterprising 55-ball 55 which included 5 fours and 4 sixes.

In their second innings, the Lions lost Test discard Ben Duckett for 9, lbw to Aniket Choudhary.

Steven Mullaney made only 2 runs but skipper Sam Billings (36 not out) and Will Jacks (21 not out) played out the rest of the overs.

England Lions had earlier declared their first innings at 145 for 6 in 60 overs. In reply, BP XI made 134 for 5 in 30 overs.

Brief Scores: England Lions 145 for 6 in 60 overs (Sam Hain 40 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 4 for 20) and 83 for 2 in 30 overs (Sam Billings 36 not out) lost to Board President XI 134 for 5 in 30 overs (Ishan Kishan 40 not out) and 246 for 6 in 59.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 55 not out, Ricky Bhui 51) by 152 runs.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 21:05:32 IST

Tags : Ankit Rajpoot, Board President's XI Vs England Lions, Ishan Kishan, Ricky Bhui, Sam Billings, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all