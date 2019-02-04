Board President's XI vs England Lions: Ishan Kishan and Co register 152-run win over visitors in three-day warm-up game
Bhui was involved in a 81-run partnership with Akshat Reddy (49) to steady the BP XI innings after the fall of Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey (16) to Jamie Overton.
Thiruvananthapuram: Board President XI registered a 152-run win over England Lions on the second and final day of the warm-up match here Monday, ahead of the two-match unofficial Test series.
Set 235 to win, the visiting side finished at 83 for 2 in 30 overs.
Board President XI made 246 for 6 in 59.3 overs in their second innings riding on half-centuries by captain Ishan Kishan (55 not out) and Ricky Bhui (51 retired hurt). Danny Briggs was the most successful bowler for the Lions with 2 for 40.
Ishan Kishan scored 86 off 61 balls that helped Jharkhand beat Haryana. Image courtesy: Twitter
Bhui was involved in a 81-run partnership with Akshat Reddy (49) to steady the BP XI innings after the fall of Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey (16) to Jamie Overton.
Ishan Kishan followed up his first innings score of 40 not out with an enterprising 55-ball 55 which included 5 fours and 4 sixes.
In their second innings, the Lions lost Test discard Ben Duckett for 9, lbw to Aniket Choudhary.
Steven Mullaney made only 2 runs but skipper Sam Billings (36 not out) and Will Jacks (21 not out) played out the rest of the overs.
England Lions had earlier declared their first innings at 145 for 6 in 60 overs. In reply, BP XI made 134 for 5 in 30 overs.
Brief Scores: England Lions 145 for 6 in 60 overs (Sam Hain 40 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 4 for 20) and 83 for 2 in 30 overs (Sam Billings 36 not out) lost to Board President XI 134 for 5 in 30 overs (Ishan Kishan 40 not out) and 246 for 6 in 59.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 55 not out, Ricky Bhui 51) by 152 runs.
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2019 21:05:32 IST
