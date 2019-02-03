Board President's XI vs England Lions: Hosts reach 134/5 at stumps on opening day, trail by 11 runs
Sent into bat, England Lions declared their innings at 145 for 6 in 60 overs. Ankit Rajpoot did most of the damage for the Board President, returning with figures of 4/22.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Skipper Ishan Kishan came to the rescue of his side with an unbeaten 40 to enable Board President's XI reach 134 for 5 at stumps on the opening day of the warm-up match against England Lions here Sunday.
Sent into bat, England Lions declared their innings at 145 for 6 in 60 overs.
Representational image. Getty
Ankit Rajpoot did most of the damage for the Board President, returning with figures of 4/22.
Sam Hain was the top scorer (40 not out) for the Lions while opener Max Holden contributed 38 runs.
Ben Duckett, who has opened for England in Tests, fell to a second-ball duck, leg-before wicket to Rajpoot. Skipper Sam Billings, who enjoyed a good run in the unofficial limited-overs series against India 'A', was also dismissed for a duck.
In reply, BP XI was in trouble at 7 for 2, losing Dhruv Shorey (5) and Ricky Bhui (0) before Akshath Reddy (14) and Siddesh Lad (27) steadied the ship with a 35-run partnership.
Kishan then took over and stitched useful partnerships with Lad and Priyam Garg (26, 25 balls).
Brief scores: England Lions 145 for 6 in 60 overs (Sam Hain 40 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 4 for 20) vs Board President's XI 134 for 5 in 30 overs (Ishan Kishan 40 batting).
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 21:41:54 IST
