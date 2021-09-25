Bishan Singh Bedi turns 75: Wishes pour in for former India captain on his birthday

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi turned 75 today. He was born in Amritsar in Punjab, on 25 September, 1946.

Known for his variations in loop, pace and turn without any change in bowling action, Bedi finished with 266 wickets in 67 Tests that he played for the country.

He played 370 First-Class matches, picking up a 1560 wickets.

He led India for a brief time and later coached and managed the India men's cricket team as well.

Throughout his career and even after retirement, Bedi was known for his forthright views and outspoken behaviour. Till date, he has his issues with the shortest format of the game, that is T20 cricket.

Bedi has not been keeping well of late. He underwent a bypass surgery and also was operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. He made his first public appearance in months on 24 September when he came to the launch of a book on him in Delhi.

On his 75th birthday, there were many wishes for him on Twitter. Here's a collection of a few:

A very Happy 75th Birthday to @BishanBedi pic.twitter.com/tu8MynpnYo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 25, 2021

Bishan Singh Bedi is the complete artist, having embraced the art and the medium (cricket) for life. It was good to see the Most Incurable Cricket Romantic I know being on top of his game, despite the challenges, as he marks his 75th birthday. (Pic: @RoliBooks) #TheSardarofSpin pic.twitter.com/6EN5lAU8lu 7⃣7⃣ international matches

2⃣7⃣3⃣ international wickets Here's wishing @BishanBedi ji - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest exponents of spin bowling - a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/aTnUfkZpGI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2021 — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) September 25, 2021

Cricket is an art. What else would it be when a certain Bishan Singh Bedi is one of its protagonists? I fell in love with the game when I saw him in action at the Ferozeshah Kotla. Bowler's work was such an easy exercise. No pain, no sweat. I wanted to be one 👇 — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) September 24, 2021

First in person event done and was a smashing success! No third umpire needed for that decision 😊happy birthday to a legend, Bishan Singh Bedi ! @RoliBooks thank you @sardesairajdeep @gulu1959 @AlexWEllis @BishanBedi @kapilkapoor pic.twitter.com/xbunghjbrm — Priya Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@PiyuK) September 24, 2021

Happy 75th birthday and book launch of Sadar of Spin, to my friend Bishan Singh Bedi. Great bowler and great human being. pic.twitter.com/uCuoPL6QaQ — Roland Butcher (@butcher_roland) September 25, 2021

Happy birthday to the only cricketer with a spine @BishanBedi. Apart from his cricketing genius the way he led by example on and off the field, with integrity, is a thing to emulate. There’ll never be another Bishan Singh Bedi. — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) September 25, 2021