Cricket

Bishan Singh Bedi turns 75: Wishes pour in for former India captain on his birthday

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 25th, 2021
  • 10:36:23 IST

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi turned 75 today. He was born in Amritsar in Punjab, on 25 September, 1946.

Known for his variations in loop, pace and turn without any change in bowling action, Bedi finished with 266 wickets in 67 Tests that he played for the country.

He played 370 First-Class matches, picking up a 1560 wickets.

He led India for a brief time and later coached and managed the India men's cricket team as well.

Throughout his career and even after retirement, Bedi was known for his forthright views and outspoken behaviour. Till date, he has his issues with the shortest format of the game, that is T20 cricket.

Bedi has not been keeping well of late. He underwent a bypass surgery and also was operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. He made his first public appearance in months on 24 September when he came to the launch of a book on him in Delhi.

On his 75th birthday, there were many wishes for him on Twitter. Here's a collection of a few:

September 25, 2021

