Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Big Bash League pushed back by a week, but will be played in multiple cities, confirm organisers

  • Agence France-Presse
  • November 5th, 2020
  • 13:51:56 IST

Sydney: Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) was Thursday pushed back a week, but organisers confirmed it will be played in multiple cities with state borders reopening after coronavirus shutdowns.

The 10th season of the eight-franchise Twenty20 tournament was intially due to begin on 3 December, but it will now start seven days later.

The women's version is currently being played entirely in Sydney and there were concerns that also might be the case for the men.

But news in recent days that several state borders are set to reopen following a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases has allowed Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide to host 21 matches during December.

The pair shared in a massive 486-run opening stand for Victoria against South Australia, surpassing the previous mark of 464 set by Steve and Mark Waugh for New South Wales in 1990. Representational lmage/AP

File image of the Sydney Cricket Ground. Representational lmage/AP

Venues for games in the new year will be announced over the coming weeks with hopes that Melbourne can be added.

"This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the BBL and we are excited with where it has landed," said Cricket Australia's Big Bash League head Alistair Dobson.

"It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to."

All three of the world's top-ranked Twenty20 players — spinner Rashid Khan, batsman Dawid Malan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi — have signed on to play the tournament.

The action will start in Hobart with the Hurricanes facing the Sydney Sixers before the Melbourne Stars take on Brisbane Heat a day later in Canberra.

Updated Date: November 05, 2020 13:51:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Hits, misses, likely stars and more, analysing Virat Kohli-led squads for the tour Down Under
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hits, misses, likely stars and more, analysing Virat Kohli-led squads for the tour Down Under

India’s long-awaited tour of Australia will get underway from 27 November and will feature three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly says Australia-bound Indian players should be able to travel with family members
First Cricket News

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly says Australia-bound Indian players should be able to travel with family members

Team India travel to Australia for three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Tests, with the tour taking place between 27 November and 19 January.

Virat Kohli and Co allowed to train in Sydney during quarantine after deal between government and CA
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Co allowed to train in Sydney during quarantine after deal between government and CA

The Indian team was initially supposed to land in Brisbane but the Queensland state health authorities did not relax their 14-day quarantine rule to allow Virat Kohli and Co to train during that period.