Big Bash League: Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey fined $1370 for joking about wearing spikes during pitch inspection

The comments made by David Hussey, during a television interview, were found contrary to the spirit of the game and unbecoming of a coach

Reuters, Jan 24, 2020 16:20:51 IST

Melbourne: Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been fined A$2,000 ($1370) for joking he was trying to gain a competitive advantage by wearing spikes during a pitch inspection before a Big Bash League clash, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Big Bash League: Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey fined 70 for joking about wearing spikes during pitch inspection

File image of David Hussey. Image credit: ICC

His comments, during a television interview, were found contrary to the spirit of the game and unbecoming of a coach.

He was cleared of a charge of trying to seek an unfair advantage, but had said: “You want to dot every i and cross every t and try to get the competitive advantage over the opposition.”

The former limited-overs international offered an apology for his comments made on Wednesday.

“These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators,” said the 42-year-old.

“I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realise that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this I apologise.”

His team eventually lost Wednesday’s match against Adelaide Strikers.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020 16:20:51 IST

