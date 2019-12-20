Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell celebrates massive payday at IPL auction with whirlwind 83 for Melbourne Stars
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday smashed a scintillating 83 off 39 balls for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, a day after being picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL auction.
Melbourne: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday smashed a scintillating 83 off 39 balls for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, a day after being picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL auction.
Returning to action after taking a break to focus on his mental health, Maxwell once again showed just why he is considered one of the most devastating batsmen in T20 cricket as he smashed seven boundaries and five sixes during his stay at the crease.
Glenn Maxwell smashed five fours and seven sixes during his innings. Image credit: Twitter/@StarsBBL
The 31-year-old also equalled his fastest ever fifty (23 balls) on way to the blistering knock at the Metricon Stadium to help his team post 167 for 7 against Brisbane Heat.
Kings XI Punjab took to twitter to hail the superb innings of Maxwell, who will be returning to the franchise after three years.
"A BIG SHOW from the 'BIG SHOW'. @Gmaxi_32 was at his lethal best as he led from the front for his side in @BBL scoring a breathtaking 83 off just 39 balls," Kings XI Punjab wrote on its Twitter handle.
Australian cricketers had a big pay day at the IPL players' auction on Thursday with Maxwell, who was not considered for the upcoming ODI series against India in January, returning to Kings XI Punjab with a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals.
Maxwell's colleague pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy ever after fetching a whopping Rs 15.50 crore bid from two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
In October, Maxwell had opted out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka midway to take a break after experiencing difficulties with mental health.
Maxwell had played for KXIP from 2014 to 2017 before being bought by Delhi Capitals in 2018. He had opted out of the league in the last edition.
Maxwell has scored 1,576 runs at 35.02 with a highest score of 145 not out in the 61 T20Is that he has played for Australia. He has also scored 2,877 runs in 110 ODIs at 32.32.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 18:32:40 IST
