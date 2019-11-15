Big Bash League: Australia batsman Steve Smith rejoins former side Sydney Sixers ahead of new season
Smith's comeback for Sixers is most likely slated for the last two to three games of the regular season, and the finals leg, after Australia return from the subcontinent early next year.
Sydney: Sydney Sixers on Friday announced the signing of Australian batsman Steve Smith for the upcoming edition of Big Bash League (BBL).
The right-handed batsman was a part of the inaugural Sixers squad and he spent three seasons at the club, including the victorious BBL- 01 campaign.
"I am excited about getting an opportunity to play for the Sydney Sixers again. When the schedule came out and I saw there was a chance to wear the Magenta again I jumped at the opportunity and look forward to joining up with the team after my January national team commitments have ended," Smith said in an official statement.
His availability for the upcoming edition will be determined by his selection for the ODI squad for the India series.
Smith's comeback for Sixers is most likely slated for the last two to three games of the regular season, and the finals leg, after the team returns from the subcontinent.
The 30-year-old has replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Nevill in the squad.
Across 20 matches for the Sixers, Smith has scored 499 runs at an average of 31.18. He has also taken six wickets from 18 overs with an economy rate of just over eight runs per over.
"While I know the fans will and should be excited by this development, our players will benefit from his skills, support and perspectives on the game," Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd said.
"Steve was instrumental in our recruitment of Josh Philippe and Josh, along with other youngsters in our squad like Jack Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Tom Curran and Justin Avendano, will be the better for sharing a dressing room with an Australian great," he added.
BBL will start from 17 December and Sixers will play their first match of the competition against Perth Scorchers on 18 December.
Steve Smith is currently the number one ranked batsman in the ICC Test batsmen rankings and he will get a chance to consolidate his position at the top when Australia takes on Pakistan in a two-match Test series, slated to begin from 21 November.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 12:38:07 IST
