First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Big Bash League: Australia batsman Steve Smith rejoins former side Sydney Sixers ahead of new season

Smith's comeback for Sixers is most likely slated for the last two to three games of the regular season, and the finals leg, after Australia return from the subcontinent early next year.

Asian News International, Nov 15, 2019 12:38:07 IST

Sydney: Sydney Sixers on Friday announced the signing of Australian batsman Steve Smith for the upcoming edition of Big Bash League (BBL).

The right-handed batsman was a part of the inaugural Sixers squad and he spent three seasons at the club, including the victorious BBL- 01 campaign.

"I am excited about getting an opportunity to play for the Sydney Sixers again. When the schedule came out and I saw there was a chance to wear the Magenta again I jumped at the opportunity and look forward to joining up with the team after my January national team commitments have ended," Smith said in an official statement.

His availability for the upcoming edition will be determined by his selection for the ODI squad for the India series.

Smith's comeback for Sixers is most likely slated for the last two to three games of the regular season, and the finals leg, after the team returns from the subcontinent.

The 30-year-old has replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Nevill in the squad.

Across 20 matches for the Sixers, Smith has scored 499 runs at an average of 31.18. He has also taken six wickets from 18 overs with an economy rate of just over eight runs per over.

"While I know the fans will and should be excited by this development, our players will benefit from his skills, support and perspectives on the game," Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd said.

"Steve was instrumental in our recruitment of Josh Philippe and Josh, along with other youngsters in our squad like Jack Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Tom Curran and Justin Avendano, will be the better for sharing a dressing room with an Australian great," he added.

BBL will start from 17 December and Sixers will play their first match of the competition against Perth Scorchers on 18 December.

Steve Smith is currently the number one ranked batsman in the ICC Test batsmen rankings and he will get a chance to consolidate his position at the top when Australia takes on Pakistan in a two-match Test series, slated to begin from 21 November.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 12:38:07 IST

Tags : BBL, BBL 2019-20, Big Bash League, Big Bash League 2019-20, Cricket, Sports, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Sydney Sixers

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all