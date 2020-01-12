First Cricket
Big Bash League 2019-20: Marcus Stoinis slams tournament's highest individual score as Melbourne Stars beat Sydney Sixers

Marcus Stoinis on Sunday scored the highest individual score in Big Bash League (BBL) history, a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars.

Press Trust of India, Jan 12, 2020 18:35:29 IST

Melbourne: Marcus Stoinis on Sunday scored the highest individual score in Big Bash League (BBL) history, a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars.

Marcus Stoinis scored the highest individual score in BBL history, a 79-ball 147 for Melbourne Stars. Image Courtesy: Twitter @cricketcomau

His sustained onslaught powered the Stars to a 44-run victory over Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Stoinis, who was released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction for the 2020 season and was picked up by Delhi Capitals, smashed 13 fours and eight sixes during his blistering innings.

He is not part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in India.

Stoinis broke the record held by D'Arcy Short, who made a 69-ball unbeaten 122 two years ago.

Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (59) propelled the Stars to 219 for one in the allotted 20 overs, sharing a 207-run partnership for the opening wicket. In reply, Sydney Sixers were stopped at 175 for seven.

Taking note of his innings, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals called it "absolutely outrageous" on its twitter handle.

Stoinis leads the chart in this edition of BBL with 331 runs from eight innings, averaging over 55. This was the Australian all-rounder's first century in the format.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 18:35:29 IST

