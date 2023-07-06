Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Big Bash League 13 to start on 7 December with Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match

Cricket

Big Bash League 13 to start on 7 December with Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match

The upcoming BBL 13 season will include a new-look 40-match fixture and four-game finals series.

Perth Scorchers won the BBL in 2022-23 season. Image: Twitter/@ScorchersBBL

The BBL 13 schedule was announced on Thursday, unveiling a new-look 40-match fixture and four-game finals series. BBL 13 will get underway on Thursday, 7 December with last year’s finalists, Brisbane Heat hosting Melbourne Stars at the Gabba. The regular season will conclude at Sydney Showground Stadium when Sydney Thunder host Melbourne Renegades.

A new-look four-match Finals Series will begin two days later, with the Final to be held on Wednesday, 24 January.

In Australia, fans will be treated to 35 nights of Big Bash cricket in prime time, with host broadcaster Seven showing 30 BBL 13 matches live. All 40 fixtures will appear on Foxtel and Kayo, including ten exclusive matches, with additional support from SEN.

Key BBL 13 highlights include:

Tournament opener on 7 December, between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at the Gabba

Seven prime-time matches ahead of the Perth Test

BBL 12 Final rematches on January 10 (Gabba) and 13 (Optus Stadium)

Melbourne Derbies on January 2 (MCG) and 13 (Marvel Stadium)

Sydney Derbies on December 30 (Sydney Showground Stadium) and January 12 (SCG)

Two Boxing Day blockbusters, with the Sydney Sixers hosting the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers taking on the Melbourne Renegades

The Adelaide Strikers’ New Year’s Eve match at Adelaide Oval against the Melbourne Stars

A New Year’s Day double-header with the Hobart Hurricanes hosting the Sydney Thunder (Blundstone) and the Brisbane Heat welcoming the Sydney Sixers for the second annual New Year’s Bash at the Gabba.

Click here for the full BBL 13 schedule

Published on: July 06, 2023 16:29:09 IST

