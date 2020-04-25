First Cricket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar says support from team management while dealing with injuries is very important

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2020 08:58:37 IST

Mumbai: Coming back after injury is a challenge but the road could be smooth if teammates are supportive, feels senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar's career has been riddled with injuries and the last one was a surgery for sports hernia and he was set to come back during South Africa ODIs which got cancelled.

Prior to that, he had suffered a groin injury during tour of West Indies last year.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar says support from team management while dealing with injuries is very important

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Reuters

"You always need support from the management and the team and (I'm) lucky to have support from the management," Bhubaneswar, who has played 21 Tests and 114 ODIs apart from 43 T2Os, told Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner during an instagram chat.

Playing three formats as a fast bowler makes it difficult at times to maintain peak fitness.

"It is very difficult being a fast bowler especially when you play all the three formats. It gets difficult at times. Injury is something which is always associated with fast bowler," he said.

The difficult part is to get back the pre-injury rhythm.

"But what's more difficult is to come back with the same rhythm that you were in. And especially in India there are so many players, so many first class teams and so many talented players, they are always in line to play.

"So when you comeback, you have things in mind like you have to be in rhythm like what were you in (earlier), so it gets difficult," he elaborated.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 08:58:37 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, David Warner, South Africa, SportsTracker, Sunrisers Hyderabad

