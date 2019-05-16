First Cricket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Pacer's death-over bowling and lower-order batting key for India's chances

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's vastly-improved skill sets in the death overs will give skipper Virat Kohli confidence that he has a wonderful set of quick bowlers to draw from.

G Rajaraman, May 16, 2019 15:07:12 IST

He has evolved into one of the most reliable new ball bowlers and will be expected to bring all his experience to bear in the World Cup where he leads the Indian fast-medium bowling trio featuring Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. His vastly-improved skill sets in the death overs will give skipper Virat Kohli confidence that he has a wonderful set of quick bowlers to draw from.

File picture of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

File picture of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

He has a good arsenal to draw from, not the least being his ability to make the cricket ball hold its line after pitching instead of swinging in to the right-hander. His craft in bowling slower deliveries without a perceptible change in action has earned him respect as a master of deception. And, he can surprise a batsman with a ball that can climb unexpectedly from just short of length to keep them from stepping out.

He can be depended upon to chip in with the bat, sharing a partnership with a specialist batsman or an all-rounder and, in extreme situations, shepherd the lower order batting. He has the ability to do either of these but may not have delivered often with the bat. If he can find the bandwidth to bat well during the World Cup, he will add some muscle to the Indian tail.

The 29-year-old played one game in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. He had replaced Mohammed Shami in the XI for the match against the United Arab Emirates in Perth. He will remember that he picked up a wicket in the third of the five overs that he bowled in that game, and will want to feature in every game this time around, lending his shoulder to the wheel that can keep India in the hunt for a place in the semifinal and eventually in the 14 July final.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 15:07:12 IST

