Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 'Happy with the way I am bowling'

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar exploited the swinging conditions to the fullest at Edgbaston during the second T20I as the visitors clinched the series with a 49-run win over England.

Chasing a target of 171 to level the series, England were handed a setback on the very first ball of the innings as Bhuvneshwar accounted for the wicket of opener Jason Roy. After a wicket-maiden, the 32-year-old's second over fetched the wicket of skipper Jos Butler. He also dismissed debutant Richard Gleeson and finished with figures of 3/15 from three overs which got him the Player of the Match award.

After the match, Bhuvneshwar spoke about the swinging conditions that have allowed the medium-fast bowler to push England into a corner. In the first match, he conceded just 10 runs from three overs for one wicket as India won by 50 runs.

Also Read: Top 5 talking points from 2nd IND vs ENG t20I

"Honestly, I do not know. I have been to England many times and it did not swing in the past few series so yes, even I was a bit surprised that the ball was swinging and it is swinging for a long period of time, especially in T20 cricket and there is a bit more bounce in the wicket as well. When the ball swings, you enjoy it more," he said.

"Honestly, I do not know whether I am swinging it, it is the condition or it is the ball. If the ball is swinging, that is my strength so I look for attacking options then. In both these matches, the ball swung and I attacked and hence I got the wickets."

Also Read: 'Our powerplay in both games was superb,' says Rohit after T20 series win

Talking about India's unassailable lead in the series, Bhunveshwar said that he's "not surprised" that India are 2-0 up against England.

"When you go to any series, you always imagine that you will win. We are not surprised that we are 2-0 up, we did all the hard work, and even they could have been 2-0 up, but we are at this stage and all credit goes to the team. It is a team thing, players and combinations can change, as an individual, I am happy with the way I am bowling, Hardik is coming back again, and we are happy that we are contributing to the team's wins. If we win the series 3-0 in the UK, it would be a very good feeling," Bhuvneshwar said.

Also Read: MS Dhoni visits Team India players after series win over England

Bhuvneshwar has suffered from multiple injuries in his career and at one point it was felt that he may not be able to bounce back into the Indian team. Asked about the same, Bhuvneshwar said he never thought his career will end with injuries.

"I never thought that it was it for me. When you are out of the game, you are never confident and you can feel disappointed or frustrated. You want to come back and you want to play for the country again. Honestly, I am not thinking about anything at this moment, whatever opportunities I am getting, I am trying to do well in that so if I'll get any opportunities in the red-ball format, I would not say no. I'll try to do well there but I am not thinking whether I'll get the opportunity or not," added Bhuvneshwar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.