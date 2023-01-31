Veteran India batter Virat Kohli is making the most of his time off from Team India duties. Kohli, who is not part of India’s T20I squad in the ongoing series against New Zealand, recently visited Rishikesh with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli and Anushka visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Rishikesh’s Swami Dayanand Ashram recently, as claimed by fans on social media, and the 34-year-old was seen being surrounded by fans, who asked him to sign a few autographs.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the former India skipper can be seen signing a cricket ball, while politely requesting fans to film video.

“Bhai, Ashram hai yeh (Brother, this is an Ashram),” Kohli can be heard saying in the short clip uploaded on Twitter.

Virat kohli suffering from success 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/PDfE7vtu5H — Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) January 31, 2023

Kohli last played for India in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand last week, where he scored 55 runs from three games. The Delhi-born cricketer will next be seen in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when India host Australia for a four-Test series starting on 9 February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.