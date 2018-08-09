First Cricket
Ben Stokes wishes England newcomer Ollie Pope the best ahead of second Test against India at Lord's

Absent all-rounder Ben Stokes sent best wishes to his England team-mates, in particular debutant batsman Ollie Pope, ahead of the second Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

Agence France-Presse, August 09, 2018

London: Absent all-rounder Ben Stokes sent best wishes to his England team-mates, in particular debutant batsman Ollie Pope, ahead of the second Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

Stokes was left out of England's squad's for the second Test because of his ongoing trial on a charge of affray in Bristol, having taken three wickets as the hosts completed a 31-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday to go 1-0 up in a five-match series.

File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters

File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters

The 27-year-old Stokes has denied the charge against him.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that 20-year-old Surrey batsman Pope would make his debut at Lord's in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Stokes wished his colleagues well in a Twitter message accompanied by an Instagram photograph of all-rounder Sam Curran, like Pope a 20-year-old Surrey star, celebrating a wicket.

"Good luck to all the englandcricket lads today and for the rest of the week, always exciting seeing guys get there first opportunity, hope it goes for you well for you @opope32 #loveengland" wrote Stokes.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

