Ben Stokes unleashes brilliance on the field during Australia vs England T20I; watch video

England all-rounder Ben Stokes showed great athleticism on the field during the side’s second T20I against Australia in Canberra. On one of the deliveries from Sam Curran, batter Mitchell Marsh took the aerial route and went for the big hit. It seemed that the ball would go for a maximum around the long off region but Stokes stationed at the position timed his jump perfectly, caught the ball with one hand and threw it back to save the six.

Talking about the game, England clinched a win by 8 runs after defending a target of 179 runs as they restricted the Aussies to 170/6 in 20 overs. The hosts didn’t really have a great start to the chase and lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 114/5 in the 15th over.

It was Tim David who played a cameo and chipped in with a 23-ball 40 but couldn’t take his team over the line. Curran returned with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs.

Earlier, England rode on Dawid Malan’s 82 off 49 and a 27-ball 44 from Moeen Ali to post 178/7. Marcus Stoinis picked up three wickets for 34 runs in 4 overs for Australia. The two sides will now take on each other in the third encounter on Friday in Canberra.

