First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 2 Jul 22, 2019
KWT vs MAL
Malaysia beat Kuwait by 42 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ben Stokes turns down nomination for New Zealander of the Year, supports Kane Williamson for the award

Ben Stokes scored 465 runs and took seven wickets in the World Cup as England edged out New Zealand in a thriller at Lords on 14 July to clinch their first title.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 23, 2019 15:28:38 IST

England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday admitted that he was ‘flattered’ on being nominated for the New Zealander of the Year, but wants Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to take home the award.

The 28-year-old scored 465 runs and took seven wickets in the World Cup as England edged out New Zealand in a thriller at Lords on 14 July to clinch their first title.

The left-handed batsman, in an Instagram post, went onto praise Kane Williamson and state why the Kiwi skipper deserved the award.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on

“I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award.  There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.

“I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK – it has been since I was 12-years old," he said.

“I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour.

“He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men.  He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke.  He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander.  He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade.  New Zealand, fully support him.  He deserves it and gets my vote," he concluded.

In the final, Stokes scored 84 runs to guide the hosts to 241 and enforce the match towards a Super Over. He and Jos Buttler then powered England to 15 runs in the Super Over after they batted first.

However, a costly Martin Guptill run-out during Kiwi’s chase in the very last ball meant that the scores were level once again and England were crowned champions on the basis of most boundaries scored.

Ben Stokes was born in Christchurch, New Zealand to former rugby league player Gerard and his wife Deb. Stokes moved to England when he was 12-years-old and has been so in England since despite his parents moving back to Christchurch.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 15:28:38 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket Team, New Zealander Of The Year Award, Sports, SportsTracker, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all