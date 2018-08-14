Ben Stokes trial: England bowler found not guilty of affray during pub brawl, acquitted on grounds of self-defense
Ben Stokes' acquittal came after less than three hours of deliberation, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) saying they would review his position following the conclusion of the trial.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Live Now
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
C-Voter Survey brings cheer to Congress: Easy win likely only in Rajasthan; BJP won't let MP, Chhattisgarh slip away
-
One Nation, One Poll: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat says more VVPAT machines needed for simultaneous elections
-
Amid a desperate scramble for cash, Jet Airways is banking on promoter Naresh Goyal's ability to save the day
-
Gold director Reema Kagti: India has such a glorious tradition of hockey, felt I should make a film on it
-
Car crashes into barriers near UK Parliament in Westminster, wounds several pedestrians; man held on suspicion of terror offences
-
वन नेशन, वन इलेक्शन: बीजेपी की रणनीति कुछ और कहानी बयां करती है...
-
वन नेशन, वन इलेक्शन: आखिर कांग्रेस को किस बात का डर सता रहा है
-
SC के जूनियरमोस्ट जज होने पर बोले जस्टिस जोसेफ- फिर से बच्चे की तरह महसूस कर रहा हूं
-
अभी एक साथ नहीं कराए जा सकते लोकसभा-विधानसभा चुनाव: चुनाव आयोग
-
स्टालिन VS अड़ागिरि: DMK पर अधिकार तय करने के लिए इमरजेंसी मीटिंग जारी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Bristol: England cricketer Ben Stokes was found not guilty of affray by a jury in less than three hours of deliberations on Tuesday following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
Ben Stokes has been benched for the third test in India's ongoing tour of England. Reuters
The 27-year-old — whose co-defendant Ryan Ali was also found not guilty — had been charged following a brawl hours after England played the West Indies in a one-day international in Bristol, southwest England, in September last year.
At the start of the trial the prosecution tried to amend the indictment and charge Stokes with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but this was rejected by the judge.
And halfway through the trial, Stokes's legal team attempted to have the case against him dropped but this was also refused by the judge. New Zealand-born Stokes said in his testimony last Friday he had a "significant memory blackout" but he was "absolutely not" an angry man who had lost all control.
Stokes said he intervened because 28-year-old Ali and his friend Ryan Hale — who had been acquitted earlier in the trial — had directed alleged homophobic abuse at gay men William O'Connor and Kai Barry as they walked away from Mbargo nightclub.
Stokes went out celebrating after beating the West Indies in a match in Bristol on 24 September.
Stokes said he would have had a bottle of beer after the match, two or three pints at the hotel, five or six vodka and lemonades and then "potentially had some Jagerbombs" in Mbargo.
Ali who was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured eye socket said in his evidence he remained in the care of a surgeon and still suffered from double vision. He said his memory of the night was "incomplete" due to his head injury.
Ali recalled walking along the street with Hale, Barry and O'Connor, "having a laugh and some banter and the next thing I remember is having a tall blond man charging towards me".
"I just didn't want any trouble so I was backing away, trying to retreat," Ali added.
Stokes's career has been on hold during the trial — meaning he missed England's second Test victory over India at Lord's — and he was omitted from the squad for the third Test which gets underway next Saturday.
A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial.
Updated Date:
Aug 14, 2018
Also See
Ben Stokes trial: Prosecutor claims England cricketer mocked gay couple before knocking two other men unconscious
Ben Stokes trial: England cricketer made 'stupid noises', 'camp gestures' to mimic gay men, says nightclub doorman
Ben Stokes trial: Ex-soldier Ryan Hales says England all-rounder 'could have killed him' in Bristol pub brawl